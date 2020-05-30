Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,636 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after buying an additional 2,674,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after buying an additional 188,769 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $111,457,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 317,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

