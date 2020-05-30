Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.