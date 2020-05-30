Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,803,000 after purchasing an additional 347,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,378,000 after purchasing an additional 480,123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

