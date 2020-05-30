Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 13,170 Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 529.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 510,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

