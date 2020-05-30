Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,493 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 251.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 667,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,857,868. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

