Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of TECD opened at $136.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

