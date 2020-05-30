Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth $12,791,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Steris by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 11.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 196,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

