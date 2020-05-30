Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 349.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

CVNA opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

