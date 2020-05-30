Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $237,000 Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

NYSE IT opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

