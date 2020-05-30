Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $229,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

