Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 2,774.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Capri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.