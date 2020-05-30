Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after buying an additional 597,605 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,447,000 after buying an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,179,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

