Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

