Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 224 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

