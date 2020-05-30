Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

