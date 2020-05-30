Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HNI by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

