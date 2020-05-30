Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,628 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Raymond James stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

