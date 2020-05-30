Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centurylink stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.