Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $449,000 Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Hess by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,648 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,253,000 after acquiring an additional 794,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

