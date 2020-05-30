Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

LW opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

