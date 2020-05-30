Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

NYSE:UHS opened at $105.45 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

