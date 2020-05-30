Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,600,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,456 shares of company stock worth $1,028,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.93.

Shares of SIVB opened at $215.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average is $214.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

