Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $2,493,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 537,415 shares of company stock worth $19,954,274. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

