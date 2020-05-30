Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 3,476 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

