Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2,109.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

