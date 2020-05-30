Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 12,804 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

