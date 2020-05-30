Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FOX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FOX by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,109,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,976 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

