Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 3,366 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

