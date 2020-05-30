Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,530 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth about $61,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -291.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.