Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,288 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

CPB opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

