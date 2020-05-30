NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of -2.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.50.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

