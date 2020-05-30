Nicandro Durante Acquires 165 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) insider Nicandro Durante acquired 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($90.56) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($14,941.59).

RB opened at GBX 7,224 ($95.03) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,653.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,218.60.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,740.53 ($88.67).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.