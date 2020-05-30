NGL Energy Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,466 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,673% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE NGL opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $653.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III acquired 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $513,360 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

