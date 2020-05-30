NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $47.82, but opened at $46.30. NetApp shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 3,418,212 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Get NetApp alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.