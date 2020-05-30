Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.
About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.
Featured Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.