Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

