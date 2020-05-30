National Bank Financial Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$99.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.05.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$89.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total value of C$629,746.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,083.40. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$57,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Insiders have sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $1,986,734 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.