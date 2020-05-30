NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 18,780 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,491,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

