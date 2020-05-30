NASDAQ:DKNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 32,635 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,167% compared to the average daily volume of 2,576 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Cannonball Research began coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NASDAQ:DKNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NASDAQ:DKNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

