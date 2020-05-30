Nantkwest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 822 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,270% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,187,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194,906 shares in the company, valued at $24,153,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $925,239. 71.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nantkwest stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Nantkwest has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.