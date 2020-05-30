MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.26

MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and traded as low as $48.00. MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 1,127 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

