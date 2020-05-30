Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 350,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 427,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $25.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

