Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,916 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

