Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 128,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 126,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

