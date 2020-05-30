McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $3.70 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.90. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 64,630 shares traded.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,261,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 412,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $3,157,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,056,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 332,910 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $370.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

