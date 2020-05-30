MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

