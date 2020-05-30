Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 8.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.62, 22,834,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 10,816,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.