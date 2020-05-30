Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.10

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 132520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.58.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

