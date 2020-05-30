Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a media sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MANU opened at $16.61 on Friday. Manchester United has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $675.90 million, a P/E ratio of -237.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.43). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANU. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

