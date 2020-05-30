Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading 33.3% Higher

Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, 3,765,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,582% from the average session volume of 140,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

