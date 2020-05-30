Mackay Shields LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 59.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $17,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,081,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 154,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI opened at $27.92 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.